Trump expected to visit Minnesota on tax filing deadline day

April 10, 2019 12:46 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Minnesota on Monday, the April 15 tax filing deadline.

Trump is hoping to win Minnesota in the next election and has been citing tax cuts and his work on trade deals as positives that will help Republicans win in 2020.

The Federal Aviation Administration sent an advisory to pilots on Wednesday saying Trump would travel to the Minneapolis area. The White House hasn’t confirmed the trip.

Trump lost Minnesota to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 1.5 percentage points. Minnesota has not voted for a Republican for president since Richard Nixon in 1972.

