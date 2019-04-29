Listen Live Sports

Trump offers condolences following death of Richard Lugar

April 29, 2019 6:48 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering his condolences following the death of longtime Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar.

Trump says in a statement Monday that he and first lady Melania Trump extend their “deepest condolences to the citizens of Indiana and the entire Lugar family following the loss of a great American and public servant.”

Trump is calling Lugar “a proud Hoosier and patriot” and says he “leaves behind a long record of legislative accomplishments and a tremendous legacy of service.”

The statement was sent along with a photo of Trump meeting with Lugar in the Oval Office last June.

Lugar was a leading Republican voice on foreign policy during his 36 years in the Senate. He died Sunday at age 87 at a hospital in Virginia.

