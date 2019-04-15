Listen Live Sports

Trump speaks with Jimmy Carter about China trade

April 15, 2019 2:02 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spoke over the weekend with former President Jimmy Carter about his China policies and “numerous other topics.”

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley says Trump reached out to Carter on Saturday after the former president wrote him “a beautiful letter” about ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

Trump’s norm-breaking presidency has strained relations among the traditionally genial club of former presidents, and he has publicly feuded with the families of the other three former living American leaders. He was not asked to speak at the funeral last year for former President George H.W. Bush.

Gidley says Trump “has always liked” Carter and his wife Rosalynn, and that Trump “extended his best wishes to them on behalf of the American people.”

