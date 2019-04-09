Listen Live Sports

Trump tweets video from supporters predicting 2020 win

April 9, 2019 8:44 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting a video that predicts he’ll pull off another victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The video, produced by ardent Trump supporters, begins with captions stating “First they ignore you” and “Then they laugh at you.” The two-minute production then makes the claim that “Your vote proved them all wrong.”

It contains clips of pivotal trends and moments during Trump’s presidency. There’s a newscast featuring rising stock prices, Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and a Fox News headline stating the Mueller report summary showed “no proof Trump team conspired with Russia.”

The video was not made by the Trump re-election campaign or the White House, but a campaign spokesman says it demonstrates how hard Trump supporters fight for the president.

