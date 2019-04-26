Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump urges vaccinations to prevent spread of measles

April 26, 2019 10:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging Americans to get vaccinations to prevent the spread of measles.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, said that people “have to get their shots.”

He added that vaccinations “are so important.”

Measles in the U.S. has climbed to its highest level in 25 years, hovering around 700 cases this year.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The resurgence of the deadly disease is largely attributed to misinformation that is turning parents against vaccines.

But Trump has previously cast doubt on the effectiveness on vaccinations.

He tweeted several times in 2012 and again in 2014 suggesting, incorrectly, that there could be a link between vaccines and autism in children.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AFCEA NOVA Small Business Breakfast...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wounded service members at Walter Reed welcome some friendly visitors

Today in History

1992: First flight of NASA's space shuttle Endeavour launches

Get our daily newsletter.