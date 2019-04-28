Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump’s Fed pick defends record, regrets some past writings

April 28, 2019 11:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board says he regrets past controversial articles he’s written about women and urged critics to focus on his economic record.

Stephen Moore says the articles were meant as humor columns, but “some weren’t funny, so I am apologetic.”

He calls the criticism a “smear campaign” and tells ABC: “Let’s make this about the economy.”

Moore is a well-known conservative commentator for more than two decades. He was an adviser to the Trump presidential campaign and helped design the 2017 tax cuts.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He says he stands by his economic positions but adds if his nomination became too much of a liability to GOP senators, “I would withdraw.”

Trump’s other Fed board pick, Herman Cain, withdrew over past allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard prepares for decontamination in joint military and civilian training

Today in History

1935: FDR signs executive order creating Works Progress Administration (WPA)

Get our daily newsletter.