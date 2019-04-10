Listen Live Sports

Trump’s son Eric, wife Lara expecting their 2nd baby

April 10, 2019 10:29 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is sending his best wishes to son Eric and daughter-in-law Lara over the news that they’re expecting their second child.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “CONGRATULATIONS to @EricTrump and @LaraLeaTrump on the great news. So proud!”

Lara Trump posted a photo on Twitter earlier in the day with Eric Trump, their 1½-year-old son, Luke, and their two dogs.

She wrote: “Baby number two coming this August!! All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!!”

It will be the 10th grandchild for the president. His eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has five children with his ex, Vanessa Trump, and daughter Ivanka Trump has three children with husband Jared Kushner.

