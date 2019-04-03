Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN chief visiting Libya after talks with Egypt’s el-Sissi

April 3, 2019 11:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. chief says he is visiting Libya to prevent a major confrontation between rival authorities in the country.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says Wednesday that Libya was at the center of talks with Egypt President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi at the end of his two-day visit to Cairo.

He says he hopes that a meeting between Khalifa Hifter, leader of the self-styled Libyan National Army, and Fayez Sarraj, head of the U.N.-backed government earlier this year in Abu Dhabi will be an important step to guarantee unifying Libya’s institutions.

Guterres’s visit to Libya comes two weeks before a U.N.-brokered national conference aimed at uniting the country and charting a roadmap to elections.

Advertisement

Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed long-time ruler Moammar Gadhafi.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.