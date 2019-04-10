Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
UN extends experts monitoring North Korea sanctions

April 10, 2019 8:50 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the mandate of the U.N. panel of experts monitoring sanctions on North Korea, with Russia urging that panel members “correct” the negative impact of the tough measures on the lives of ordinary citizens.

Adoption of the resolution was delayed until Wednesday over Russia’s demands that the committee address the humanitarian impact of sanctions.

Deputy Russian ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said after the vote to extend the experts’ mandate until April 24, 2020, that the panel must quickly address “the negative impact of sanctions,” especially on women and children.

Britain’s deputy political coordinator, David Clay, says North Korea and some countries “seek to blame sanctions for the humanitarian situation.” He blames the problems on North Korea’s policies, including diverting money to nuclear weapons.

