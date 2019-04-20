Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN says attack in central Mali kills peacekeeper from Egypt

April 20, 2019 5:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations secretary-general has condemned an attack on a U.N. convoy in Mali that killed a peacekeeper from Egypt.

A statement by the spokesman for Antonio Guterres says four other peacekeepers were wounded in the Saturday morning attack between Douentza and Boni in the central Mopti region.

The statement says peacekeepers responded by killing one attacker and detaining eight others.

The peacekeeping mission in the West African nation is the deadliest active U.N. mission in the world, with 195 deaths as of the end of March.

Advertisement

The mission established in 2013 is under threat from extremist groups in Mali’s vast, arid north that have begun moving south into more populated areas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.