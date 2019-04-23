Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN says war has set back Yemen’s development by 20 years

April 23, 2019 10:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A U.N.-commissioned report says the war in Yemen has set back its development by more than 20 years.

The study commissioned by the U.N. Development Program found that if the war ends this year, it will have caused economic losses of $88.8 billion. If the conflict lasts until 2030, it would leave 71 percent of the population in extreme poverty, 84 percent malnourished and cause economic losses of $657 billion.

The UNDP’s Yemen representative, Auke Lootsma, says that “even if there were to be peace tomorrow, it could take decades for Yemen to return to pre-conflict levels of development.”

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2015. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and driven the country to the brink of famine.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.