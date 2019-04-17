Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL-MARKETS

Stocks edge lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are slightly lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street as losses by health care companies outweigh gains elsewhere in the market.

Investors are hammering insurers amid fears over the potential impact on their profits from health reforms being discussed in Congress. Anthem fell 4.7%, Cigna lost 4.3%, and UnitedHealth dropped 3.1%.

Qualcomm is up another 9.7%, adding to Tuesday’s 23% gain after the chipmaker settled a legal dispute with Apple.

TRADE GAP

US trade deficit narrows to $49.4 billion in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit fell for the second straight month in February, and the politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China narrowed.

The Commerce Department says the gap between the goods and services that the United States sells and what it buys from the rest of the world dropped 3.4% to $49.4 billion in February, the lowest since June. Exports climbed 1.1% to $209.7 billion. Imports rose 0.2% to $259.1 billion.

The goods deficit with China dropped 28.2% to $24.8 billion. Exports to China rose 18.2% to $8.4 billion. Imports from China fell 20.2% to $33.2 billion.

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports in a fight over U.S. allegations that China steals technology and forces foreign firms to turn over trade secrets.

UNITED STATES-CUBA

US allowing suits against foreign firms in Cuba

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is opening the door for lawsuits against foreign firms operating on properties Cuba seized from Americans after the 1959 revolution.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) said Wednesday he won’t renew a bar on litigation in place for two decades. The decision is a blow to Havana’s efforts to draw foreign investment to the island.

President Donald Trump is stepping up pressure to isolate embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is holding power with help from other countries, including Cuba, China and Russia.

Pompeo’s decision gives Americans the right to sue companies that operate out of hotels, tobacco factories, distilleries and other properties Cuba nationalized after Fidel Castro took power. It allows lawsuits by Cubans who became U.S. citizens years after their properties were taken.

Pompeo says, “Those citizens’ opportunities for justice have been put out of reach for two decades.”

Word of the move prompted stern responses from Canada and Europe, which have vowed to protect their businesses from lawsuits.

INDIA-JET AIRWAYS

India’s Jet Airways suspending operations, no money to fly

NEW DELHI (AP) — Jet Airways, once India’s largest airline, says it is temporarily suspending all operations after failing to raise enough money to run its services.

The company said Wednesday that it has been informed by its lenders, led by state-run State Bank of India, that they are unable to consider its request for funding to keep flying.

On Tuesday, its former chairman, Naresh Goyal, reportedly withdrew plans to bid for a controlling stake in the company.

It was not immediately clear who else might bid for the company. Etihad Aviation Group purchased a 24% stake in 2013.

The airline had 119 planes on Dec. 31, when it first defaulted on some of its more than $1 billion in debt. This week, it reduced its operations to only seven aircraft flying domestic routes.

NEIMAN MARCUS-FASHIONPHILE

Neiman Marcus acquires stake in Fashionphile

NEW YORK (AP) — Neiman Marcus Group is getting serious about the fast growing secondhand luxury business.

The Dallas-based luxury retailer said Wednesday it has acquired a minority stake in Fashionphile LLC, an online seller of preowned accessories.

As part of the deal, Neiman Marcus and Fashionphile, founded in 1999, will be launching new ways for both buyers and sellers to more easily participate in the preowned market. That means at select Neiman Marcus stores, customers will be able to not only receive an immediate quote for their items from Fashionphile but also payments they can spend immediately on new luxury items at the store. Neiman Marcus says preowned merchandise will continue to be sold exclusively through Fashionphile.

Neiman Marcus is trying to reinvent itself in a changing landscape.

FRANCE-NOTRE DAME FIRE-DISNEY

Walt Disney pledges $5M for work on cathedral

PARIS (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. has pledged to contribute $5 million to aid in the reconstruction of the Notre Dame Cathedral after Monday’s fire.

In a statement on Wednesday, Disney chairman and chief executive Bob Iger says the company “stands with our friends and neighbors in the community.”

The cathedral was the setting for Disney’s 1996 animated adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Disney is also developing a live-action adaption.

The theme park Disneyland Paris, originally named Euro Disney, is located about 20 miles outside of Paris.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY

UK inflation holds steady in March amid Brexit uncertainty

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that inflation in Britain unexpectedly held steady in March, with economists suggesting that Brexit uncertainty prompted retailers to keep prices lower than would otherwise have been the case.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that consumer prices were up 1.9 percent in the year to March. Most economists had expected inflation to rise slightly to 2 percent, which is the Bank of England’s target rate.

The figures suggest that rising uncertainty related to Britain’s exit from the European Union during the month may have contributed to the slightly lower outcome. Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but it was postponed as Parliament failed to back Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal. Britain now has a new Oct. 31 deadline.

GERMANY-ECONOMY

German government halves 2019 growth forecast to 0.5%

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has slashed its 2019 economic growth forecast for the country for the second time this year and is now predicting growth of only 0.5%.

Wednesday’s forecast halves the 1% estimate the government presented in late January, when it cut its forecast from 1.8%. It follows a string of downgrades by economists and other groups.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier predicted growth of 1.5% in 2020.

Prospects for Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, have been weighed down by weaker growth elsewhere and by the after-effects of its own weak performance at the end of last year, when it was dragged down largely by one-time factors related to new car emissions standards.

Last year, gross domestic product expanded by 1.4%.

EUROPE-CAR SALES

Europe car sales sink for 7th straight month

MILAN (AP) — New car sales in Europe are continuing to fall for the seventh straight month, dropping by 4 percent in March.

The European carmakers’ association ACEA, based in Brussels, said 1.72 million new cars were sold last month, down from 1.79 million in March 2018. Italy led all five top markets in decline, with a double-digit drop.

The Volkswagen group gained market share, capturing 23.2 percent of sales with a mild 1-percent drop. Shares of its luxury brands were mixed, with Audi up by 1.7 percent and Porsche plummeting 19 percent.

French carmaker Renault was alone among mass carmakers in increasing sales, up 2 percent, on the strength of its lower-priced Dacia marquee.

German luxury carmaker Daimler’s sales slipped by 13.3 percent. BMW sales were down by 2.2 percent.

ELECTRIC SCOOTERS

Shared electric scooters surge, overtaking docked bikes

NEW YORK (AP) — Electric scooters are overtaking station-based bicycles as the most popular form of shared micromobility.

Riders took 38.5 million trips on shared electric scooters in 2018, eclipsing the 36.5 million trips riders took on shared, docked bicycles, according to a new report.

Scooter companies are facing challenges including vandalism, rider injuries and city regulations. Yet venture capitalists, ride-hailing companies and traditional auto manufacturers pour millions into the fledgling companies.

Companies are jockeying for strategic position in the so-called micromobility revolution, where consumers are embracing ride-hailing services, scooters, bikes and shared cars that can be hailed and paid for by smartphones.

FRUIT RECALL-SALMONELLA OUTBREAK

Woman sues over melon linked to US salmonella outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Kentucky woman is suing an Indiana-based company that issued a recall last week for melon products linked to a salmonella outbreak.

Fifty-year-old Tammy France of Louisville alleges in her federal lawsuit that she spent a week hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating pre-cut melon made by Caito Foods. She bought the fruit in late March at a Kroger store.

Her lawsuit was filed Monday against Indianapolis-based Caito Foods LLC and Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co.

Caito issued a voluntary recall last week for melon products sold in 16 states. Parent company SpartanNash Co. of Grand Rapids, Michigan, says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation. Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for Kroger.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Caito’s recalled fruit has been linked to 93 salmonella cases in nine states.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-WEINSTEIN

Both sides want Weinstein hearing closed to press, public

NEW YORK (AP) — Both sides in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case want the press and the public barred from the disgraced movie mogul’s next court appearance.

Prosecutors argue the April 26 hearing should be closed to protect Weinstein’s right to a fair trial and for the privacy of women whose allegations against him aren’t part of the underlying criminal case.

Prosecutors want the women to testify at Weinstein’s June 3 trial to show he’s had a pattern of violating women. They also expect to discuss evidence that could be used against Weinstein if he testifies.

Weinstein’s lawyers say press coverage of the hearing could taint the jury pool. Weinstein denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

News organizations say they’ll fight to keep the hearing open. A judge says he’ll hear from them before deciding.

LEBRON-BOXING SERIES

LeBron James to be executive producer of boxing series

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James is getting into the boxing business.

James is an executive producer of “40 Days,” a documentary series about the buildup to big fights that will debut with a focus on the middleweight unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs.

The series is a partnership between Uninterrupted, the platform founded by James and partner Maverick Carter, and DAZN, which will stream the May 4 fight in Las Vegas.

The first episode will debut April 23 on Uninterrupted’s channels and DAZN, then on Univision, NBC Sports Network and a group of regional sports networks that includes MSG.

Carter says Wednesday that Uninterrupted has partnered with DAZN, which signed Alvarez to a contract worth at least $365 million, in hopes of reaching a “new audience of global boxing fans that want to see another side to these athletes that has yet to be shown.”

The title of the series is derived from the roughly five days of training for eight weeks to prepare for a fight. The second episode is set for April 30.

