Asian shares edge higher ahead of US-China trade talks

SINGAPORE (AP) — Shares rose in Asia on today ahead of the resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China in Washington.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index advanced 1 percent and South Korea’s Kospi added 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.6 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rebounded 0.9 percent.

The S&P ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.7 percent to 6,285.00. Shares were higher in Taiwan and throughout Southeast Asia.

Yesterday on Wall Street, a listless trading day resulted in an uneven finish for stock indexes. Gains by big technology companies were offset by losses in other sectors. The broad S&P 500 index was almost flat, finishing at 2,867.24 on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.3 percent to 26,179.13 while the Nasdaq composite was 0.3 percent higher at 7,848.69. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 0.2 percent to 1,553.32.

ASIA-ECONOMY

Report: Asian economies lag as trade tensions drag on growth

BANGKOK (AP) — A report by the Asian Development Bank says trade tensions between China and the United States are putting an extra drag on economies in the region, with growth likely to continue to slow in the coming two years.

The Manila, Philippines-based bank’s latest economic outlook forecasts that growth in developing Asia will slow slightly to 5.7% this year and 5.6% in 2020. In 2017 growth was at 6.2%.

The annual update comes as the U.S. and China prepare for another round of talks, this time in Washington, aimed at resolving their dispute over China’s acquisition of technology and industrial policies.

The ADB, a regional lender, points to the trade conflict as the main risk to growth, since it has ripple effects on investment and manufacturing.

BREXIT

EU Brexit official welcomes May’s move

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament’s chief Brexit official is welcoming British Prime Minister Theresa May’s move to hold talks with the opposition Labour Party as “better late than never.”

After a seven-hour Cabinet meeting, May said she will try to hold talks with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to try to break the Brexit logjam in Parliament.

Corbyn says he’s happy to sit down with May, though he adds “so far she hasn’t shown much sign of compromise.”

EU Brexit chief Guy Verhofstadt welcomed May’s move and said it was “good” she was reaching out across party lines to find a compromise to break the Brexit deadlock.

Verhofstadt has long said that effective cross-party cooperation in the House of Commons was the best, and perhaps the only way, for Britain to emerge from the crisis.

GOOGLE-CONTRACT WORKERS

Google to require benefits, minimum wage for contractors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google says it will require staffing companies it works with to pay workers at least $15 an hour and give them health benefits.

The company has faced pushback from employees and contract workers for paying contractors less than full-time employees.

Google did not say how many contractors and temporary workers it has, but reports say it is many thousands of people.

Google’s new rules will require contractors, who are usually employed by third-party companies, to also get 12 weeks of paid parental leave and a tuition reimbursement each year for classes.

Contract workforces are common in the tech industry and often get paid less and have fewer perks than full-time employees working for tech giants.

EXXON-CLIMATE CHANGE

SEC lets Exxon block shareholder vote on climate proposal

UNDATED (AP) — Securities regulators will let Exxon Mobil block shareholders from voting on a proposal that the company disclose goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Activist investors led by the New York state comptroller pushed the proposal, which urges Exxon to set annual targets in line with goals set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Exxon asked the Securities and Exchange Commission in January for permission to bar the resolution.

On Tuesday, the SEC’s corporate-finance division notified both sides that it would not recommend enforcement action against Exxon if the company keeps the item off its annual shareholder meeting in May — in effect, a green light for Exxon to drop the matter.

An SEC lawyer says the measure would “micromanage” the company and supplant the judgment of Exxon managers and directors.

CHEMICAL PLANT FIRE

State sues over Texas plant fire

HOUSTON (AP) — The state of Texas has filed a court petition seeking action against a company whose plant caught fire near Houston on Tuesday.

One worker was killed and two were injured critically in the fire at the KMCO chemical plant in Crosby.

The Texas Attorney General’s office filed the petition in state district court in Austin on behalf of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The petition seeks a permanent injunction, civil penalties and reasonable attorney fees, court costs, along with recovery of investigative costs.

Harris County had obtained an injunction against KMCO in 2009 that required the firm to pay $100,000 in civil penalties and give investigators easy access to the plant and prompt notification of releases.

John Foley, president and CEO of KMCO, said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that investigators are still determining the cause, but vowed his company will “take steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-UTILITY

Judge takes oversight of PG&E’s wildfire prevention plans

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge says he will closely monitor Pacific Gas & Electric’s tree-trimming this year and barred the utility from paying out dividends to shareholders as part of a new, court-ordered wildfire prevention plan.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup ordered the new plan Tuesday during a court hearing in San Francisco to consider terms of the utility’s felony probation for a deadly natural gas explosion.

Alsup modified the terms as part of an effort to cut down on wildfires started by the company’s equipment, mostly by trees falling onto power lines. Alsup called the utility’s efforts to prevent trees from hitting its power lines and starting wildfires dismal while paying $4.5 billion in 2017 dividends.

PG&E suspended dividend payments in late 2017 and Alsup barred the company from restarting them.

AUTO SALES

High prices, interest rates push 1Q US auto sales down 2%

DETROIT (AP) — Automobile sales in the U.S. fell 2% in the first quarter, another sign the nation’s economy is starting to slow.

Automakers sold just over 4 million vehicles from January through March. Industry analysts blame the drop on rising vehicle prices, competition from late-model used vehicles, and relatively high interest rates. Weak sales of cars, harsh winter weather and the partial government shutdown also had an impact.

Edmunds.com analyst Jeremy Acevedo says new vehicle sales are past their peak. He says that with prices on the rise, interest rates at post-recession peaks and leases growing in cost, the U.S. auto market is under pressure.

Most analysts are predicting sales of around 16.9 million this year, still strong but down from last year’s 17.27 million. Sales peaked in 2016 at 17.55 million.

FRESH PET FOOD

Forget kibbles: US sales of fresh pet food are soaring

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. pet owners are increasingly feeding fresh food to their dogs and cats.

Online companies are delivering pre-proportioned meals of meat and vegetables or frozen raw meat. This spring, Petco will open a kitchen in New York where it expects to make 2,000 pounds of fresh pet food every day.

Nielsen says U.S. sales of fresh pet food in groceries and pet stores jumped 70 percent between 2015 and 2018, to more than $546 million. That doesn’t include online sales or people making their own fresh pet food.

Proponents say fresh foods preserve nutrients and improve pets’ health.

But some veterinarians question the trend, saying established products are backed by decades of research.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also warns that raw meat has a higher risk of contamination.

JAPAN-NISSAN-GHOSN

Ghosn plans April 11 news conference, vows to tell the truth

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn (gohn), facing financial misconduct charges in Japan, says he’ll “tell the truth about what’s happening” in a news conference on April 11.

Ghosn was arrested in November and has been charged with breach of trust and with falsifying financial reports in understating his income. He says he is innocent.

He has kept silent, publicly, since his release on bail last month after nearly four months of detention.

Ghosn’s lawyer told reporters on Tuesday he has petitioned a Tokyo court to allow him to be tried separately from Nissan Motor Co., a co-defendant in the case.

Ghosn led Nissan for two decades, winning global accolades for steering the maker of the March subcompact, Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models from the brink of bankruptcy.

