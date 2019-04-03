FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks head higher as S&P 500 closes in on 5-day win streak

UNDATED (AP) — Technology companies helped drive stocks on Wall Street to solid gains Wednesday afternoon, placing the market on track for a strong rebound after a flat finish a day earlier.

Chipmakers led the gainers in the technology sector. Advanced Micro Devices jumped 10.2% and Micron Technology climbed 4.6%.

Advertisement

Energy stocks lagged the market as crude oil prices headed lower. Shares in consumer goods companies also declined as traders moved toward riskier holdings, signaling more confidence in economic growth.

Traders shrugged off a new report from payroll processor ADP showing private U.S. businesses added 129,000 jobs last month, down from the previous month’s gain of 197,000.

The U.S. and China resumed negotiations Wednesday to end a trade war that has raised prices on goods for both consumers and companies. Investors hope that the world’s two largest economies can agree to pull back on some of those tariffs and move toward a more stable trading partnership.

Markets have swayed for months as the contentious talks drag on. The latest reports say that both sides have resolved most of the key issues, with some pledges from China to end practices viewed by the U.S. as technology theft.

Investors were also keeping a close watch on Britain’s messy departure from the European Union.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67 points, or 0.3%, to 26,246 as of 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time. The S&P 500 index gained 0.5%, on track for a five-day winning streak. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 0.9%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 0.8%.

BOEING-ETHIOPIA-PLANE CRASH

Report: Pilots in doomed plane followed emergency steps

UNDATED (AP) — A published report says pilots of an airliner that crashed last month in Ethiopia initially followed Boeing’s emergency steps for dealing with a sudden downturn of the nose of their plane but could not regain control.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that pilots of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max turned off a flight-control system but still couldn’t get the plane to climb. They turned the system back on and tried other actions before the plane crashed, the paper said, citing people familiar with preliminary findings of the crash investigation.

In a statement, Boeing urged against speculating before the preliminary report and flight data from the plane are released.

The Journal says the pilots’ actions are still being evaluated by investigators but could raise questions about assertions made by Boeing and U.S. regulators in the aftermath of another Max crash in October that pilots could regain control simply by following steps to turn off a specific anti-stall system.

Investigators are examining the crashes that killed all 346 aboard the 737 Max 8 jets operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines, including the role of a flight-control system called MCAS, which under some circumstances could automatically turn the plane’s nose down to prevent an aerodynamic stall.

The Journal reported that data downloaded from the plane’s so-called black boxes indicates that the Ethiopian Airlines pilots followed recommendations to flip two switches that disconnected the system, but the plane kept sinking. They turned a manual wheel that adjusts the plane’s tail, and used electric switches in an effort to climb, but that reactivated MCAS, which continued to push the plane’s nose lower.

TRAFFICKING COUNTERFEIT GOODS

Trump signs memorandum to stem counterfeit goods trafficking

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Wednesday to rein in what the administration calls the “Wild West” of online trafficking in counterfeit goods.

The memorandum is aimed at stopping the sale of counterfeit products on sites like Amazon, Ebay and China’s e-commerce leader, Alibaba.

Peter Navarro, director of the White House National Trade Council, said “the central core of the problem is that right now, third-party online marketplaces … have zero liability when it comes to trafficking in these counterfeit goods. That simply has to stop. We are going to attack that on numerous fronts.”

But Navarro said discussion of possible actions the administration will take to deter online trafficking in counterfeit merchandise is premature. He says the directive orders the Department of Homeland Security to work with other agencies on a report identifying the scope of the problem. The report also is to identify the origin of the fake goods and recommend administrative, regulatory, legislative or policy changes to stem the problem.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development estimates that the value of trade in counterfeit and pirated goods is about a half trillion dollars a year, with roughly 20% infringing on U.S. intellectual property, according to the directive.

Navarro said a recent Government Accountability Office report examined four categories of frequently counterfeited goods, and, based on a small sample of these goods purchased through various online third-party marketplaces, investigators found that more than 40% were counterfeit.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Loughlin, Huffman set for court appearances in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman faced court appearances Wednesday on charges they took part in the college bribery scandal that has ensnared dozens of wealthy parents.

The actresses along with Loughlin’s fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and dozens of others were charged last month in a scheme in which authorities say parents paid an admissions consultant to bribe college coaches and rig test scores to get their children into elite universities.

Huffman, Loughlin and Giannulli, whose Mossimo clothing had long been a Target brand, have not publicly commented on the allegations. They were set to make their first appearances in Boston’s federal court along with other parents charged in the scheme.

Huffman arrived at the courthouse late Wednesday morning, hours before the hearing was scheduled to begin.

Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House” in the 1980s and ’90s, and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither participated in the sport.

Huffman, the Emmy-winning star of ABC’s “Desperate Housewives,” is accused of paying $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation to cheat on her daughter’s college entrance exam.

TRUMP-ECONOMIC ADVISER

Trump adviser: White House ‘fully behind’ Moore for Fed

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is “fully behind” Stephen Moore, his choice to help lead the Federal Reserve, despite unflattering details that have come to light about Moore’s personal life, a top White House official said Wednesday while also complaining about Washington’s “toxic” environment.

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, described Moore as “a smart guy” who “would be a breath of fresh air on the Fed, and so far it’s all systems go.” He was at an event sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

Moore is a former Trump campaign adviser who helped design massive tax cuts the president signed into law in 2017. He has been affiliated with multiple conservative groups, including as chief economist for the Heritage Foundation, leading some economists to say Moore could inject politics into an institution that strives to keep decisions about monetary policy free of political influence.

Moore has taken a series of controversial stances on the Fed, and has acknowledged the need to learn more about how the central bank works.

ECONOMY-SERVICES

US services companies grew at a slower pace in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. service companies grew at a slower pace in March, as business activity and new orders slipped from strong levels in February.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reports that its service index fell to 56.1% last month, down from 59.7% in February. Any reading above 50 signals growth.

The service sector, which is where most Americans work, has been expanding for 110 straight months, according to the survey-based ISM index. March’s results indicate that growth should continue, although it might be somewhat slower than previous ISM reports suggested.

“We had such a strong report last month, I didn’t know whether we could stay up in that high altitude — apparently not,” said Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM non-manufacturing business survey committee.

Several companies surveyed for the index say it’s become more difficult to hire workers, a reflection of the 3.8% unemployment rate. Steady hiring over the nearly decade-long recovery from the Great Recession has caused the pool of people seeking work to decline, helping to push up wages.

Business activity and new orders fell sharply in March, as a greater percentage of companies indicated that both measures had fallen relative to February. But the measure of employment increased slightly as more of the companies surveyed said hiring was higher.

THE NEW MEAT

Is that soy in your Whopper? Plant-based meat sales rising

UNDATED (AP) — From soy-based sliders to ground lentil sausages, plant-based meat substitutes are surging in popularity. And carnivores — not vegans or vegetarians — are among the biggest consumers.

This week, Burger King announced it will test a plant-based version of its Whopper in St. Louis. Burger King says its research shows even meat eaters don’t want to eat meat every day.

Analysts say growing demand for healthier food is one reason people are seeking plant-based meats.

Better technology and marketing also is fueling sales. Newer startups like Beyond Meat and Burger King’s partner Impossible Foods have won over carnivores with plant-based products that look and taste like meat.

Nielsen says annual U.S. sales of plant-based meats jumped 42 percent between March 2016 and March 2019 to a total of nearly $888 million.

BREXIT

UK’s May meets Labour leader for Brexit compromise talks

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Brexit drama entered a dramatic overtime period Wednesday, as Prime Minister Theresa May and the country’s main opposition sought a compromise deal to prevent an abrupt British departure from the European Union at the end of next week.

In an about-face that left pro-Brexit members of May’s Conservative Party howling with outrage, May sought to forge an agreement with left-wing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn after failing three times to win Parliament’s backing for her Brexit deal.

May also said she would ask the EU for a further delay to Britain’s departure date — postponed once already — to avert a chaotic and economically damaging no-deal Brexit on April 12.

Afterward, both the Conservatives and Labour called the meeting “constructive” and said their teams would hold more in-depth talks Thursday.

May’s dramatic shift left her caught between angry Conservatives who accuse her of throwing away Brexit, and Labour opponents mistrustful of her sudden change of heart.

SPACE-COMMERCIAL CREW

More delays for Boeing’s new space capsule for astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing’s new space capsule for astronauts faces more launch delays.

The Starliner capsule was supposed to make its debut this month, after a series of postponements. But the first test flight is now off until August. And the second test flight, with astronauts, won’t occur until late in the year.

NASA announced the revised lineup Wednesday. At the same time, officials said the first Starliner crew will remain at the International Space Station longer than the few weeks originally anticipated. The mission length will be decided later.

SpaceX, NASA’s other commercial crew provider, successfully flew its new Dragon capsule without a crew to the International Space Station last month. The first flight with astronauts could be as early as this summer, but the schedule is under review.

FRESH PET FOOD

Forget kibbles: US sales of fresh pet food are soaring

DETROIT (AP) — Kibbles for Fido? Nope. These days he’s getting diced chicken with sweet potatoes and spinach.

U.S. pet owners are increasingly feeding fresh food to their dogs and cats. Some order pre-proportioned meals of meat and vegetables or frozen raw meat online. Others find them in refrigerators at big retailers like Walmart.

Later this spring, Petco and its partner, California-based JustFoodForDogs, will open a kitchen at its flagship store in New York where it expects to make 2,000 pounds of fresh pet food every day.

Proponents say fresh foods preserve nutrients better than canned or dried ones, mimic ancestral diets and improve pets’ health.

But some veterinarians question the trend. They say established pet food companies like 51-year-old Royal Canin are backed by decades of research, while the verdict is still out on fresh food.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says raw pet food has a high risk of bacterial contamination. The agency is also investigating a link between grain-free diets that contain peas, lentils and potatoes and elevated levels of heart disease in dogs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.