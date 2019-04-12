FINANCIAL MARKETS

Banks lead midday gains for US stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose broadly in midday trading on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track to post its third straight weekly gain.

Banks are leading the way higher. JPMorgan Chase jumped 4.5% after reporting a solid increase in earnings. Other banks also rose.

Advertisement

Disney soared 10.3% after unveiling a new video streaming service to go up against Netflix. Netflix was off 3.9%.

Chevron sank 4.6% after announcing a deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion. Anadarko skyrocketed 33.7% higher.

DISNEY-ALL TIME HIGH

Disney’s new blockbuster … its share price

NEW YORK (AP) — Walt Disney shares rocketed to an all-time high in early trading after the company moved aggressively into the streaming arena.

The Disney Plus video steaming is being released in tandem with a blockbuster lineup of films coming out this year, including Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: Episode IX. Shares in The Walt Disney Co. hit $129.85 at the opening bell today, up 13 percent.

Disney Plus will roll out in the U.S. on November 12 at a price of $6.99 per month, well below the $13 monthly fee charged by Netflix, which holds a dominant position in the streaming sector.

CHEVRON-ANADARKO

Chevron buying Anadarko for $33B as crude prices rise

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chevron is buying Anadarko Petroleum in a $33 billion cash-and-stock deal as the company seeks to grow stronger in deep water exploration in the gulf and the energy-rich southwest region of Texas called the Permian Basin.

The deal, announced Friday, arrives with U.S. crude prices up 40% this year.

The companies put the enterprise value of the deal at $50 billion.

Anadarko shareholders will receive 0.3869 shares of Chevron and $16.25 in cash for each share they own, or $65 per share. Chevron will issue about 200 million shares and pay approximately $8 billion in cash. It will also assume about $15 billion in debt.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

SOUTWEST-GROUNDED JETS

Southwest removes 737 Max from flight schedule until August

UNDATED (AP) — Southwest is removing flights with the troubled Boeing 737 Max aircraft from its schedule through Aug. 5, a period that includes the peak of the airline’s busy summer travel season. The company did not specify how many flights would be canceled because of the new schedule. It removed the jet from service on March 13 following two deadly crashes involving other airlines.

Regulators around the world have grounded the aircraft and Boeing has been working to fix the plane’s technical issues. Airlines have had to scramble to put other aircraft into service while dealing with flight cancellations.

Southwest Airlines has already warned that flight cancellations are cutting into bookings and revenue.

FCC-5G

FCC to hold big 5G auction, spend $20B for rural internet

NEW YORK (AP) — The FCC will hold a massive auction to bolster 5G service, the next generation of mobile networks, and will spend $20 billion for rural internet.

5G will mean faster wireless speeds and has implications for technologies like self-driving cars and augmented reality. The rollout started last week in the U.S. and South Korea but will take years.

The Federal Communications Commission said Friday that it would hold the largest auction in U.S. history, of 3,400 megahertz, to boost wireless companies’ networks.

The FCC also says it will repurpose funds from existing programs to provide $20.4 billion connecting up to 4 million rural homes and small businesses to high-speed internet. There are 24 million Americans without access to broadband, and the problem is worst in rural areas.

EARNINGS-JPMORGAN CHASE

JPMorgan’s 1Q profits rise 5%, helped by higher rates

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase is reporting that its first-quarter profits rose 5% from a year earlier, helped largely by higher interest rates, which have allowed banks like JPMorgan to charge more for loans.

The nation’s largest bank by assets and profits said it earned $9.18 billion, or $2.65 per share. That’s up from $8.71 billion, or $2.37 per share, in the same period a year ago. The results beat analysts’ estimates for earnings of $2.35 per share, according to FactSet.

JPMorgan’s net interest income rose 8% from a year ago, while non-interest income was relatively flat, up 1%.

Revenue for the quarter was $29.85 billion, compared with $28.52 billion a year earlier. That also beat analysts’ estimates.

EARNINGS-WELLS FARGO

Wells Fargo’s 1Q profits rise 14%, beating analyst forecasts

NEW YORK (AP) — Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo said its profits rose by 14% from a year earlier, helped by higher interest rates which offset the restrictions put on the bank’s businesses after years of scandal.

Wells earned a profit of $5.86 billion, or $1.20 per share. The results were better than the $1.11 per share that analysts had expected.

The rise in interest rates was more than enough to nullify the restrictions that had been placed on the bank by regulators. Last year the Federal Reserve capped the size of Wells Fargo’s assets after the bank repeatedly found itself in one bank-related scandal after another, starting in 2016 with the uncovering of millions of fake checking accounts its employees opened to meet sales quotas.

NEW CORVETTE

GM to reveal next generate Corvette in July

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — It’s enough to rev up Corvette fans — a new rendition of the classic sports car is coming.

And General Motors has a big change in the next generation Corvette being revealed July 18.

GM confirms the engine in the new model is being moved from under the hood to being tucked between the passenger compartment and the rear wheels — a “mid-engine” design.

Chevrolet says the new generation Corvette will be “the sum of each generation before it,” but will “stand alone as the new standard of performance.”

Previewing the reveal, General Motors released a photo showing GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra standing next to a camouflaged, next generation Corvette on Thursday in New York.

The sports car is manufactured at a GM plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

STORE CLOSURES

Coresight Research: US store closures this year pick up pace

NEW YORK (AP) — A key research firm says announced U.S. store closures this year are already exceeding the total for 2018.

Coresight Research, which tracks store openings and closing, says retailers have announced 5,994 store closures and 2,641 store openings as of early April. That compares to 5,864 closures and 3,239 openings for the full year 2018.

The number of closures indicates the struggles facing traditional retailers to respond to shoppers’ increasing shift online.

In February, Payless ShoeSource announced it was closing all of its 2,100 U.S. stores, making it one of the biggest store liquidations.

Deborah Weinswig, founder and CEO of Coresight Research, says the low 2018 total was actually an anomaly and the industry would return to a faster rate of closures.

DAIRY FARMER’S LAMENT

Minnesota farmer’s tearful video shares industry troubles

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota dairy farmer frustrated by the industry’s rising financial pressures took to social media to voice his concerns in an emotional video that’s been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Mark Berg said he posted the six-minute-long Facebook video Monday after arguing with his family about how to save their Pine Island dairy. Brushing back tears, he talks about the desperation he says many dairy farmers feel. The 26-year-old says his family has been taking out loans to pay their bills.

Berg says his family must sell cattle on their 200-cow farm due to depleted feed supplies and years of low milk prices.

He says he posted the video because he “had to get something off his shoulders.” It’s been viewed more than 270,000 times.

EMPLOYMENT MARIJUANA SCREENING

NYC law would ease job applicant drug test requirements

(Information in the following story is from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com)

NEW YORK (AP) — Many employers in New York City could no longer require job applicants to be tested for marijuana use under legislation approved this week.

The New York Times says the City Council bill, which would take effect a year after it’s signed into law, has the support of Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration.

It’s the latest in a series of steps that city officials have taken to ease cannabis restrictions as state lawmakers’ efforts to legalize marijuana have stalled.

The law would not affect the testing of pilots, truck drivers, law enforcers, construction workers, and workers who supervise children or medical patients.

BREXIT

UK’s anti-EU Brexit Party launches EU election campaign

LONDON (AP) — British politicians on both sides of the Brexit divide are launching campaigns for an election that may never take place: the contest for U.K. seats in the European Parliament.

Britain was due to have left the EU before European elections in late May. But with Parliament still deadlocked over whether to approve the government’s divorce deal with the bloc, EU leaders have postponed Brexit until Oct. 31.

Meanwhile, the campaigning has already started with Nigel Farage launching his newly formed Brexit Party Friday.

Prime Minister Theresa May still hopes Britain can avoid the election by leaving the EU by the end of May.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.