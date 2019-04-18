FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks sink after Wall Street declines

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks fell Thursday after Wall Street declined despite encouraging Chinese economic data.

Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong all retreated. Sydney was little-changed.

U.S. stocks fell despite data showing growth in China’s gross domestic product held steady in the latest quarter in the face of a tariff war with Washington and consumer spending accelerated. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 2,900.45 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost less than 0.1% to 26,449.54. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.1% to 7,996.08.

American investors are poring over company results this week, focusing on profit and revenue outlooks. Analysts expect the first quarter results for S&P 500 companies overall to be the weakest in nearly three years.

The Wall Street Journal reported U.S. and Chinese negotiators are planning two more rounds of meetings aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing’s technology ambitions.

The Federal Reserve says the economy was expanding at a moderate pace in March and early April, despite uncertainty caused by trade tensions and Midwest flooding. The Fed’s “beige book” on economic conditions said weakness remained, especially in sluggish consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity. The report will form the basis for discussion when central bank officials meet April 30-May 1 to discuss interest rates.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped but remained above $63.50 per barrel.

The dollar declined against the yen and gained against the euro.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for release today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department issues its report on March retail sales data today and Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases the weekly mortgage rates.

Also, Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

PINTEREST-IPO PRICING

Pinterest prices public offering at $19 per share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest is pricing its shares at $19 for its initial public offering Thursday, putting it on track to raise more than $1.4 billion.

The digital scrapbooking and image search site said last week it expected to sell 75 million shares at a price between $15 and $17 each. The company will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PINS.

Pinterest had revenue of $756 million last year and a loss of $63 million. It has more than 250 million monthly users.

Pinterest and Zoom, also scheduled to go public Thursday, are the first tech companies to list their stock since the highly anticipated Lyft debut. Lyft shares are down more than 30 percent from their high in late March.

ELECTRIC SCOOTERS

Electric scooters have zipped by docked bikes in popularity

NEW YORK (AP) — Love them or hate them, electric scooters are everywhere — zipping along city streets and littered on sidewalks, to the dismay of pedestrians and drivers who must share the road.

And now they have overtaken station-based bicycles as the most popular form of shared transportation outside transit and cars in the U.S.

According to a new report released Wednesday by the National Association of City Transportation Officials, riders took 38.5 million trips on shared electric scooters in 2018, eclipsing the 36.5 million trips on shared, docked bicycles.

Riders also took trips on 3 million dockless pedal bikes, which can be picked up and dropped off anywhere, and 6.5 million dockless electric bikes in 2018, but the report notes those numbers are declining.

One reason for electric scooters’ fast growth: companies are jockeying for strategic position in the so-called micromobility revolution, where consumers are embracing shared scooters and bikes for short trips and exploring alternatives to car ownership buoyed by the ubiquity of smartphones.

Riders took 84 million trips on micromobility services in 2018, more than double the number from the year before, according to the report. Electric scooters helped drive that trend, with more than 85,000 of them available for public use in the U.S. compared with 57,000 station-based bikes.

RALPH LAUREN-EARTH POLO

Earth, meet Polo: Ralph Lauren drops plastic bottle shirt

NEW YORK (AP) — Earth, meet Polo.

Polo Ralph Lauren on Thursday launched a version of its iconic polo shirt made entirely of recycled plastic bottles and dyed through a process that uses zero water.

David Lauren, the youngest son of the company’s founder and its chief innovation officer, told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement that the new shirt is part of a broader strategy of fresh environmental goals throughout the manufacturing process.

The Polo isn’t the first of its kind. Smaller brands around the world are using repurposed and recycled materials. In announcing Earth Polo, Ralph Lauren committed to removing at least 170 million bottles from landfills and oceans by 2025. The shirts are manufactured in Taiwan, where the bottles are collected. Each uses an average 12 bottles.

The shirts are produced in partnership with First Mile, an organization that collects the bottles turned into yarn and, ultimately, fabric. The new fibers will also be used for existing performance wear already made of polyfibers, which are popular for their ability to wick away moisture.

The Earth Polo went on sale Thursday, ahead of Monday’s Earth Day, at RalphLauren.com and retail stores around the world. It comes in styles for men and women in green, white, navy and light blue. The shirts are not more expensive than other Polos.

UNITED STATES-CUBA

Trump cracks down on Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The Trump administration is stepping up its crackdown on Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

National security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday dubbed the countries the “three stooges of socialism” in a hard-hitting speech in Miami.

Bolton announced new limits on the amount of money families in the United States can send their relatives in Cuba and new sanctions targeting the three countries.

Cuban officials met the announcements with defiance.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said via Twitter. “We Cubans will not surrender.”

On Venezuela, Bolton said Washington was sanctioning the country’s Central Bank, which the Trump administration says has been instrumental in propping up the embattled government of President Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro called the move the latest example of “imperialist aggression” in a nationally broadcast TV appearance.

Bolton also announced sanctions against financial services provider Bancorp, which he claimed is a “slush fund” for Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

TRUMP-OPPORTUNITY ZONES

Trump administration seeks to boost Opportunity Zones

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is proposing new regulations aimed at making it easier for investors to take advantage of tax breaks for investing in ‘Opportunity Zones’ in low-income areas.

The proposed regulations issued by the Treasury Department seek to clear up questions that were keeping some investors from using the tax incentives.

President Donald Trump, speaking at a White House conference to promote the program, says that governors in all 50 states and U.S. territories had designated 8,700 neighborhoods as Opportunity Zones, making these economically depressed areas eligible to be used for the federal tax incentives.

“Nobody thought it was going to catch on like it’s caught on,” Trump says.

The program was included in the $1.5 trillion tax cut legislation that Trump pushed through Congress in 2017.

IVANKA TRUMP-WORLD BANK

Ivanka Trump says she passed on World Bank job

ABIDJIAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father asked her if she was interested in the job of World Bank chief but she passed on it.

In an Associated Press interview, President Donald Trump’s daughter said Wednesday she was happy with her current role in the administration. She was traveling in Africa to promote a global women’s initiative.

Ivanka Trump says her father raised the job as “a question” and she told him she was “happy with the work” she’s doing.

Ivanka Trump worked on the selection process for the new head of the 189-nation World Bank, David Malpass. She says he’ll do an “incredible job.”

Asked if her father had approached her about other top jobs, Ivanka Trump said she’d “keep that between” them. She says she doesn’t see a run for office in her future.

UNITED AIRLINES-BOEING MAX

United Airlines trims growth plan for 2019

DALLAS (AP) — The grounding of its Boeing 737 Max jets is causing United Airlines to trim growth plans for this year, and the carrier expects to discuss potential compensation with Boeing.

United claims to be managing the grounding relatively well by pressing spare jets into duty and delaying discretionary maintenance work on other planes.

That approach, however, comes with extra costs — sometimes it uses bigger and less fuel-efficient two-aisle jets to replace the missing single-aisle Max on domestic routes.

United has 14 Max planes in its fleet, and airline executives said Wednesday they don’t expect those jets back before July. They said some of the 16 additional Max jets they expected to get this year might be delayed.

The Boeing jetliner has been grounded around the world since mid-March after two deadly crashes.

SAMSUNG-FRAGILE FOLDING PHONES

Some of Samsung’s folding phones are already breaking

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some of Samsung’s new $2,000 folding phones appear to be breaking after just a couple of days.

Journalists who received the phones to review before the public launch say the Galaxy Fold screen started flickering and turning black before completely fizzling out. A couple of journalists say they removed a thin, protective layer from the screens that they thought was supposed to come off, but was meant to stay.

But Dieter Bohn, executive editor of technology news site The Verge, says he left that layer on and his screen still broke.

The long-anticipated folding phone goes on sale April 26 in the U.S. for $1,980, making it one of the most expensive phones anywhere — particularly if it isn’t as durable as promised.

Samsung did not immediately comment.

FOXCONN-WISCONSIN

Wisconsin governor wants to renegotiate Foxconn contract

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he wants to renegotiate Wisconsin’s nearly $3 billion contract with Foxconn Technology Group, saying it’s “unrealistic” to think the company will employ 13,000 people as originally promised.

On Wednesday, Evers told reporters that the state was working with Taiwan-based Foxconn to look at revising the original contract for the proposed facility to build liquid crystal display panels because it “deals with a situation that no longer exists.”

President Donald Trump has touted the Foxconn project in Wisconsin as a sign of the return of manufacturing to the United States. It would be Foxconn’s first manufacturing facility outside Asia, but skeptics have questioned the project that was announced more than a year ago.

Under terms of the original deal struck by Evers’ predecessor Gov. Scott Walker, Foxconn could get more than $4 billion in state and local tax credits if it employs 13,000 people and invests $10 billion in the state.

ARGENTINA-ECONOMY

Argentina to freeze prices of goods in bid to tame inflation

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s government is freezing the prices of 60 essential products and some services in a bid to tame spiraling inflation.

President Mauricio Macri announced Wednesday that the goods affected include flour, oil, rice and personal hygiene items. He also said prices for services such as telephone plans will not be raised.

Macri said in a video message that he is “convinced we are going to win the battle against inflation.”

The annual inflation rate in the South American country is nearly 50 percent — one of the world’s highest.

Economists say the latest announcement appears to resemble the populist policies of former President Cristina Fernández, who led the country from 2007 to 2015.

LAS VEGAS SANDS-LAWSUIT

Vegas Sands report suggests settlement amount in Macau case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A public filing suggests Las Vegas Sands Corp. paid $96 million to settle a 15-year breach-of-contract dispute with a Hong Kong businessman who helped the U.S. company open its first casino in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau.

The amount was listed Wednesday as a “nonrecurring legal settlement” in a $582 million quarterly earnings report by the publicly traded company headed by casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

Company executives didn’t say anything during a conference call with analysts about the single line-item among 15 pages of financial figures.

No dollar amount was disclosed when the settlement between Sands and Richard Suen and his company, Round Square Co., was announced in a Las Vegas courtroom March 14.

A company spokesman declined Wednesday to comment. Attorneys on both sides didn’t immediately respond to messages.

