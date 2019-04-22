FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks mixed in afternoon trading

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street.

The price of crude oil surged after the U.S. moved to further block Iranian oil exports. That helped lift energy stocks, but losses elsewhere in the market held indexes in check. Real estate stocks and companies that make basic materials fell.

Advertisement

The Trump administration said it will no longer exempt any countries from U.S. sanctions if they continue to buy Iranian oil, including China and Japan. That helped the price of benchmark U.S. crude touch its highest level since October.

Overall, the stock market has been notably quiet, with no move for the S&P 500 of more than 0.7% in either direction since the start of the month.

That follows a torrid first quarter for U.S. markets, and the S&P 500 is back to within a good day or two from its record after losing nearly 20% late last year.

MEDICARE-SOCIAL SECURITY

Medicare, Social Security face shaky fiscal futures

WASHINGTON (AP) — The financial condition of the government’s bedrock retirement programs for middle- and working-class Americans remain shaky, with Medicare pointed toward insolvency by 2026.

That, according to the latest report by the government’s overseers of Medicare and Social Security.

Both programs will need to eventually be addressed to avert automatic cuts should their trust funds run dry but it lands in a capital that has proven chronically unable to address the issue.

Social Security would become insolvent in 2035, one year later than previously estimated.

TRUMP-FEDERAL RESERVE-CAIN

Trump says Cain withdraws from consideration for Fed seat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Herman Cain has withdrawn from consideration for a seat on the Federal Reserve’s board amid a focus on past scandals.

Cain is a former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza who dropped out of the 2012 presidential race amid allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity. The issues resurfaced after Trump said he intended to nominate Cain to the central bank’s board of governors.

Trump tweeted Monday that “My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. I will respect his wishes.” The president added that “Herman is a great American who truly loves our Country!”

Trump has also nominated conservative ally Stephen Moore for a separate vacancy on the Fed’s seven-member board.

CHINA-US-IRAN

China criticizes US effort to reduce Iran oil sales

BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized Washington’s decision to tell Beijing and other governments to stop buying Iranian oil or face sanctions. U.S. officials told reporters the Trump administration will inform other governments they no longer will be exempt from sanctions.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Beijing’s dealings with Iran are ‘reasonable and legitimate’ and criticized ‘unilateral sanctions.’

China is one of the biggest foreign buyers of Iranian crude.

NIGERIA-OIL SHUTDOWN

Nigeria oil output to decrease 8 percent daily after fire

WARRI, Nigeria (AP) — An oil company in Nigeria is declaring a “force majeure” shutdown after a fire. The temporary closure is expected to cut Nigeria’s oil production by about 8 percent per day.

Aiteo Oil Exploration and Production Company said the shutdown took place Sunday.

The Nembe Creek Trunk Line has a carrying capacity of more than 150,000 barrels per day and is used to transport crude oil from the eastern Niger Delta to southern Nigeria.

The company said it suspected the fire may have occurred through “an illegitimate third-party breach.”

Over the past two years, Nigeria has been steadily recovering in crude oil production, due to cessation of hostilities by the Niger Delta oil militants.

EXISTING HOME SALES

Home sales fall 4.9% in slow start to spring buying season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of existing U.S. homes slipped 4.9 % in March after a huge gain the previous month, held back partly by a sharp slowdown among the most expensive properties.

Home sales are struggling to rebound after slumping in the second half of last year, when a jump in mortgage rates to nearly 5% discouraged many would-be buyers.

Realtors expect sales to rebound in the coming months as borrowing costs have fallen back to an average of 4.2% on a 30-year fixed mortgage and the job market remains solid.

KRAFT HEINZ-CEO

Kraft Heinz CEO stepping down, Patricio named successor

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kraft Heinz says CEO Bernardo Hees will step down from the post and be succeeded by Miguel Patricio in July.

Patricio worked in various roles at Anheuser-Busch InBev over 20 years, including serving as chief marketing officer. He’s also worked at companies including Philip Morris, The Coca-Cola Co. and Johnson & Johnson.

In February, Kraft Heinz disclosed an investigation by federal regulators and said that it would slash the value of its Oscar Mayer brands by a $15.4 billion.

GAME OF THRONES-MERCHANDISE

‘Thrones’ is ending, but will live on in merchandise

NEW YORK (AP) — From wine to clothing to tours, HBO and retailers have cashed in through the years with “Game of Thrones” merchandise.

“Thrones” is not only a huge international show but also a massive business, with all sides hoping to pad the bank during the show’s eighth and final season.

Products also include makeup, beer, toy collectibles and even high fashion collaborations.

Vintage Wine Estates, which makes the official “Game of Thrones” wine, says it gets calls from all over the world from potential customers. There are also popular tours of the filming locations in Croatia and Ireland. According to TripAdvisor’s Andrew Aley, the show has provided a boost to those small, local economies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.