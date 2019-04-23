FINANCIAL MARKETS

S&P 500 index on track for all-time high as earnings roll in

NEW YORK (AP) —The S&P 500 index has been on track for an all-time high in afternoon trading as big U.S. companies turned in solid results for the first quarter, despite predictions for the worst quarter of earnings growth in years.

The most recent record for the benchmark index was set last September, shortly before the market took a nosedive in the fourth quarter that took the index almost 20% below that peak. Big names including Hasbro, Lockheed Martin and Twitter all rose.

Twitter said earnings in the first three months of the year more than tripled on strong ad demand while user numbers posted healthy growth.

Technology and industrial stocks also rose.

IRAN SANCTIONS-OIL PRICES

US move to end Iran exemptions sending oil prices higher

UNDATED (AP) — Global oil prices are climbing in the wake of the U.S. move to impose sanctions on countries that buy Iranian oil. And analysts say prices could keep heading higher.

Temporary waivers that allowed some countries to import Iranian oil will expire on May 2.

Among those affected are China, India, Japan, South Korea and Turkey.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the U.S. is counting on ally Saudi Arabia to ensure sufficient supply.

NEW HOMES SALES

US new-home sales climbed 4.5% in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new U.S. homes increased 4.5% in March, the third straight monthly gain as the housing market appears to be cautiously recovering from a mortgage rate spike last year that caused home buying to slump. The Commerce Department says that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 692,000 in March, up from 662,000 in February.

For the first three months of 2019, new-home sales are 1.7% higher than the same period a year ago.

March’s sales pace was the strongest since November 2017, a sign that the market is building some momentum. New-home sales began to rebound after the average 30-year mortgage rate fell from its recent peak of 5% in November 2018.

The median sales price of a new home in February tumbled 9.7% to $302,700.

OPIOID INDICTMENT

Ex-CEO is first drug exec indicted in opioid crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — The former head of a drug distributor has been indicted on what federal prosecutors say are the first-ever criminal charges against a drug company executive stemming from the opioid crisis.

The indictment unsealed Tuesday alleges former Rochester Drug Co-Operative CEO Laurence Doud III ordered subordinates to ignore red flags about certain customers to maximize company revenues and his own pay.

The Rochester, New York-based company was also charged. The company said it has a deferred prosecution agreement, will pay a $20 million fine to resolve a civil complaint and is implementing a “world-class compliance program.”

Doud’s lawyer said he intends to “fully defend” himself against the criminal charges. Doud alleges in a lawsuit that Rochester Drug Co-Operative tried using him as a scapegoat for its legal problems.

AIR BAG INVESTIGATION

US expands probe into air bag failures to 12.3M vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have expanded an investigation into malfunctioning air bag controls to include 12.3 million vehicles because the bags may not inflate in a crash.

The probe involves parts made by made by ZF-TRW that were installed in Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Fiat Chrysler vehicles from the 2010 through 2019 model years.

Government documents say electrical signals can interfere with a circuit that monitors crash sensors. The interference can damage the circuit.

Investigators recently found two serious crashes involving 2018 and 2019 Toyota Corollas in which the air bags did not inflate. One person was killed. The agency opened an investigation in March of 2017 involving Hyundais and Kias. Four fatalities were reported at that time.

As many as eight deaths may be linked to the problem.

WALGREENS-TOBACCO SALES

Walgreens to hike minimum age for store tobacco sales

UNDATED (AP) — Walgreens has decided to ban tobacco sales to minors several weeks after a federal official called the drugstore chain a top violator of laws restricting access to cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and other products.

The drugstore chain said Tuesday that it will require customers to be at least 21 years old to purchase tobacco in any of its more than 9,500 stores nationwide. The policy starts Sept. 1.

Former Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb said in March that inspectors had found more than 1,800 instances since 2010 in which one of the company’s stores violated the law.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to introduce legislation that raises the minimum age to buy from 18 to 21 nationally.

Walgreens rival CVS Health quit selling tobacco several years ago.

STORE SHELF CAMERAS

Coming to store shelves: cameras that guess your age and gender

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re eyeing a can of soda in the supermarket cooler, a camera could be watching you.

But it’s not there to see if you’re stealing. These cameras want to get to know you and what you’re buying.

It’s a new technology being trotted out to retailers, where cameras try to guess your age, gender or mood as you walk by. The intent is to use the information to show you targeted real-time ads on in-store video screens.

Companies are pitching retailers to bring the technology into their physical stores to better compete with online rivals. Kroger and Walgreens are testing the cameras in a handful of stores.

But it’s also raising privacy concerns. Shoppers may not even realize they are being watched.

KOHL’S AMAZON

Kohl’s wants more of your Amazon returns

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s wants you to skip the post office and bring your Amazon returns to its stores.

The department store chain says it will accept Amazon returns at all its 1,150 stores starting in July. Kohl’s has been testing Amazon returns at 100 stores for nearly two years and sees the service as a way to get people in its doors and potentially buy something while they’re there.

Shares of Kohl’s Corp. soared 8% after the announcement.

Those with Amazon returns don’t need to pack them up. Kohl’s says it will box items and ship them out for customers.

GOOGLE’S WAYMO-MICHIGAN FACTORY

Google self-driving unit Waymo picks Detroit factory site

DETROIT (AP) — Google’s self-driving car spinoff Waymo says it will reopen an axle plant in Detroit to convert conventional vehicles so they can drive autonomously.

The company says it will lease a now-closed American Axle & Manufacturing plant that closed in 2012 so it can convert the vehicles, mostly Chrysler Pacifica minivans.

Waymo plans to spend around $13.6 million and create up to 400 jobs at the site, which is expected to open in the middle of the year. The company will get an incentive grant from the state of Michigan worth up to $8 million.

Waymo announced plans for the factory in January.

