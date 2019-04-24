FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets lower after S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs

BANGKOK (AP) — Major share benchmarks were mostly lower in Asia today as the rally on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 logged an all-time record high close, ran out of steam.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.5%. The Shanghai Composite index declined 0.1% and the Kospi in South Korea gave up 0.9%. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 gained 1. India’s Sensex climbed 0.3% to 38,664.00. Shares fell in Indonesia but rose in Singapore and Taiwan.

Yesterday on Wall Street, investors seemed unswayed by the S&P 500’s all-time high, which marked the market’s complete recovery from a nosedive at the end of last year. The S&P 500 index gained 0.9%, to 2,933.68. Its previous record high was 2,930.75, which was set on Sept. 20.

The Nasdaq composite index climbed 1.3% to 8,120.82 on Tuesday, beating the record high close of 8,109.69 it reached on Aug. 29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 26,656.39.

UNITED STATES-CHINA-TRADE

White House announces more trade talks with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says a U.S. delegation will travel to Beijing next week to continue trade negotiations, and a Chinese delegation will return to Washington for additional talks starting May 8.

President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports in a dispute over Beijing’s aggressive drive to challenge U.S. technological dominance. China has retaliated by targeting $110 billion in U.S. products.

The two countries are in talks to settle their differences.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for talks that begin April 30. Vice Premier Liu He will lead the talks for China.

Sanders says topics for next week’s discussions include protection of intellectual property, agriculture and enforcement.

DRONES-GOOGLE

Google’s Wing Aviation gets FAA OK for drone deliveries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Google affiliate Wing Aviation has received federal approval allowing it to make commercial deliveries by drone.

It’s the first time a company has gotten a federal air carrier certification for drone deliveries.

The approval from the Federal Aviation Administration means that Wing can operate commercial drone flights in part of Virginia, which it plans to begin later this year.

The FAA said Tuesday that the company met the agency’s safety requirements by participating in a pilot program in Virginia and conducting thousands of flights in Australia over the past several years.

Wing says the approval means that it can begin a commercial service delivering goods from local businesses to homes in the United States.

BOEING-RESULTS

Shadow of 2 deadly crashes hangs over Boeing’s 1Q earnings

UNDATED (AP) — When Boeing releases first quarter results today, investors will be looking beyond profit and revenue numbers to clues about the fate of the company’s best-selling plane and when it might fly again.

They’ll want to know how close engineers are to completing a fix to flight-control software at the center of investigations into two deadly crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max.

Executives have so far given few clues about how much it will cost the company to fix the plane, compensate airlines whose Max jets are grounded around the world, and pay out claims to any of the families of the 346 victims.

JAPAN-NISSAN

Nissan slashes profit amid Ghosn scandal, lagging sales

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan has lowered its profit forecast for the fiscal year through March as the Japanese automaker, contends with slowing sales and the fallout from the loss of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn (gohn).

Nissan Motor Co. says it expects to post a 319 billion yen profit ($2.9 billion) for the fiscal year, marking a 22 percent drop from its earlier 410 billion yen ($3.7 billion) profit forecast earlier.

Nissan says the drop resulted from costs in the U.S. and falling sales due to “corporate issues.”

Ghosn was arrested in November and is facing charges of underreporting his income and breach of trust. He was released on bail in March and is awaiting another court decision on bail after his re-arrest on April 4. He says he is innocent.

ICEBREAKER CONTRACT

Mississippi shipyard gets $746M contract for icebreaker

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi shipyard won a $746 million contract Tuesday to design and build the first of what could be three heavy polar icebreakers for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command awarded the contract to VT Halter Marine of Pascagoula, choosing Halter’s bid over two other finalists. Halter Senior Vice President Robert Socha said the award means the shipyard will hire up to 450 more employees, on top of the 400 it’s already adding to build four barracks barges for the U.S. Navy. The hiring would push Halter’s total employment above 1,300.

The Navy and the Coast Guard will jointly oversee design of the ship for expected delivery in 2024.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-UTILITY

Judge OKs bankrupt PG&E’s plan for $235 million in bonuses

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge approved Pacific Gas & Electric plans to pay $235 million in employee bonuses this year, despite the California utility’s bankruptcy and objections from lawyers of victims of the state’s massive wildfires.

The Sacramento Bee reports that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali approved the plan at a hearing in San Francisco. His ruling came two weeks after he delayed a decision, saying he needed more information from PG&E about the thresholds employees would need to meet to qualify for the bonuses.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said the payments would be heavily weighted toward achieving safety goals and were needed to promote stability in its workforce amid the chaos surrounding the company. The payments will not go to senior management but be given to about 10,000 rank-and-file employees.

PG&E has said the bonus program was restructured with its Chapter 11 case in mind.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January in the face of billions of dollars in potential liability from huge wildfires in California in 2017 and 2018.

ELECTRONICS RECYCLER-FRAUD

Future of Northwest e-recycler unclear after fraud sentences

SEATTLE (AP) — The future of one of the Northwest’s largest electronics recyclers is uncertain after a judge sentenced its two founders to more than two years in prison each for fraud.

Total Reclaim Inc. recycles electronic waste from government and private organizations in Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

Its owners are Craig Lorch and Jeff Zirkle and they were convicted of secretly shipping more than 8 million pounds (3.6 million kilograms) of flat screen monitors to Hong Kong instead of safely recycling them in the U.S. as promised.

Prosecutors say the monitors were smashed apart by low-wage workers who didn’t have proper gear to protect them from exposure to mercury.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones sentenced Lorch and Zirkle each to 28 month in prison.

GARRETT’S POPCORN-STOLEN RECIPIE

Garrett Popcorn sues ex-employee it says stole its recipes

CHICAGO (AP) — The owner of a famed Chicago popcorn business has sued a former employee, accusing her of stealing thousands of files including information about its secret recipes.

Garrett Popcorn Shops filed the federal lawsuit Monday against Aisha Putnam, one of three people the company says knows the recipes for its popcorn. The company, whose formal name is CaramelCrisp, says that when Putnam was terminated, she took with her a USB drive to which she had copied more than 5,400 files before her termination.

The lawsuit says Putnam was director of research and development for about four years. It says the release of Garrett’s secret recipes, formulas and other trade secrets “would be severely detrimental” to the business and “cause irreparable harm.”

Putnam’s attorney says his client did not spread any of Garrett’s trade secrets and has returned or deleted the files in question.

