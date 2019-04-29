FINANCIAL MARKETS

Banks lead US stock indexes mostly higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging mostly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street as gains by banks and communications companies outweigh weakness elsewhere in the market.

Losses among retailers and energy companies held the gains in check on Monday.

Bank of America rose 2.3% and Facebook added 1%. O’Reilly Automotive lost 1.1%.

Anadarko said it would consider a buyout offer from Occidental Petroleum. Occidental lost 2.1%.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10 year Treasury rose to 2.53%.

BOEING-SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Boeing shareholders meet as company’s plane faces scrutiny

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing shareholders are meeting six months to the day since the first of two deadly crashes involving the company’s 737 Max airliner and as new questions arise about the aerospace giant’s handling of the crisis.

Southwest Airlines says it wasn’t told that a safety feature on the Max was turned off until after the first crash. American Airlines pilots say Boeing’s proposed pilot training for new automation on the Max isn’t good enough.

A published report says investigators are examining safety allegations made by about a dozen whistleblowers.

At the meeting Monday in Chicago, Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg reiterated that Boeing is close to completing an upgrade to flight software on the jet “that will ensure accidents like these never happen again.”

CONSUMER SPENDING

US consumer spending surges 0.9% in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer spending surged 0.9% in March, the biggest gain in nearly a decade, as inflation pressures remained non-existent. The March gain was the biggest monthly increase since August 2009.

That’s a marked improvement after three months of lackluster readings in this key segment of the economy. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity.

The big jump in consumer spending is encouraging because it suggests that the overall economy had solid momentum going into the April-June quarter.

OCCIDENTAL-ANADARKO

Anadarko opens Occidental buyout talks; Chevron in the wings

HOUSTON (AP) — Anadarko is resurrecting buyout talks with Occidental, setting up a bidding war with Chevron, which has offered $33 billion for the energy company.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. accepted Chevron’s bid even though it had been in talks with Occidental for some time. It said Monday that it’s reopened talks with Occidental because its bid may be better than Chevron’s.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. last week countered Chevron’s bid with an offer worth $76 per share in cash and stock. It put the value of its bid at $57 billion, including debt and book value of non-controlling interest. Chevron’s deal was valued at $50 billion including debt and book value of non-controlling interest.

FEDERAL RESERVE

Fed likely to underscore a message: No rates hikes in 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve this week will likely reinforce a theme that has cheered consumers and investors since the start of the year: No interest rates hikes are likely anytime soon.

The prospect of continued low rates is keeping borrowing costs low for households and companies. It is helping drive record highs in the stock market. It is supplying fuel for a U.S. economy that’s growing steadily but fairly modestly and until recently was seen as facing the risk of a recession. And with inflation remaining unusually mild, the Fed is seen as able to stay on the sidelines through year’s end and perhaps beyond.

The Fed will likely express that belief in a statement when its policy meeting ends Wednesday and in a news conference Chairman Jerome Powell will hold.

FEDERAL RESERVE-MOORE

White House says comments from Fed pick under review

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says controversial past comments from President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board are under review.

A longtime conservative commentator, Stephen Moore, wrote provocative articles about women, commenting on clothing choices and questioning the suitability of female referees and commentators in basketball.

Moore told ABC he regrets some articles, but urged critics to focus on his economic record.

He said he stands by his economic positions but added if his nomination became too much of a liability to GOP senators, “I would withdraw.”

Trump’s other Fed board pick, Herman Cain, withdrew over past allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.

ETHANE FUTURE-APPALACHIA

Ethane storage seen as key to revitalization of Appalachia

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two companies plan to build underground facilities to store a byproduct of natural gas drilling that’s seen as key to creating petrochemical and plastics industries — and tens of thousands of jobs — in a long-struggling Appalachian region.

Backers say storage facilities for ethane are needed to provide an uninterrupted supply of the natural gas liquid to plants built in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The region is waiting on a decision by a partnership between companies from Thailand and South Korea whether to build a multibillion dollar petrochemical plant to convert ethane into raw plastic in eastern Ohio’s Belmont County.

Ethane is the feedstock for producing raw plastic that’s then manufactured into everyday stuff.

MARRIOTT-HOME SHARING

Marriott to expand further into home-sharing

BETHESDA, MD (AP) — Marriott is pushing more heavily into home-sharing, confident that its combination of luxury properties and loyalty points can lure travelers away from rivals like Airbnb. The world’s biggest hotel company will soon start taking reservations through its website for 2,000 homes in 100 markets in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.

The program expands a pilot program Marriott began in London last spring.

Marriott is targeting families and groups. Prices range from $200 per night for a one-bedroom apartment to $10,000 for a full Scottish castle.

Marriott is a long way from matching home-sharing behemoths like Airbnb, which boasts 6 million listings. But it says it can offer a standard of service and a loyalty rewards program that Airbnb can’t match.

INFRASCTRUCTURE-DEMOCRATS

Pelosi, Schumer tell Trump infrastructure needs ‘massive’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congressional leaders are telling President Donald Trump that American’s unmet infrastructure needs are “massive” and they want to hear from him on how to pay for infrastructure legislation.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are to meet with Trump on Tuesday.

Pelosi and Schumer say an infrastructure package should go beyond addressing roads and bridges and should include provisions to enhance broadband, water systems, energy, schools and housing.

Leaders of both parties have expressed a desire to pass major legislation to boost the nation’s infrastructure. But big obstacles remain, including how to pay for it.

