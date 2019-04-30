Listen Live Sports

Uprising in Venezuela spurs hopes of exiles living in Miami

April 30, 2019
 
DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Venezuelan exiles in Florida who oppose their country’s socialist government are cheering calls by opposition leader Juan Guaidó for an uprising in their homeland.

“Long live Venezuela!” they chanted as dozens of exiles packed a diner in the Miami suburb of Doral, glued to news reports on their cellphones of the revolt against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela’s opposition attempt follows months of mostly peaceful protests led by Guaidó, who previously declared himself interim president with U.S. and other backing.

Florida is home to an estimated 190,000 Venezuelans, many of them arrivals this past decade as their homeland slid into crisis under Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chavez

Exiles wept and sang their national anthem, some sporting baseball caps in Venezuela’s colors and others talking of hopes of returning soon.

