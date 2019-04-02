Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US blames Iran’s government for devastating flood damage

April 2, 2019 11:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is blaming the Iranian government for damage from devastating floods that have killed at least 50 people.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Tehran’s “mismanagement” of urban planning and emergency preparedness led to the disaster. He’s rejecting allegations from Iran’s foreign minister that U.S. sanctions against Iran are to blame.

Pompeo says the U.S. is sympathetic to the victims and is willing to provide assistance for flood relief efforts but only through the International Red Cross and Red Crescent societies.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif late Monday said U.S. sanctions have prevented Tehran from getting badly needed equipment, including relief helicopters.

Advertisement

Iran has seen a decades-long drought but the latest flooding is also blamed on disregard for safety measures and construction near rivers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.