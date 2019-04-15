Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
US Marines commander asks for quiet mourning on Okinawa

April 15, 2019 6:14 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — A U.S. Marines commander in Japan is asking service people on the southwestern region of Okinawa to keep a low profile to show respect after a sailor allegedly stabbed a Japanese woman and then killed himself.

Lt. Gen. Eric Smith, commander of a Marines unit to which the sailor was assigned, made the appeal in a letter dated Sunday. The letter was made available Monday by a U.S. military official.

The U.S. military identified the sailor as Gabriel A. Olivero from North Carolina.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry said the sailor stabbed the woman and killed himself Saturday. Okinawan people have long resented the heavy presence of American troops.

Smith said in the letter what had happened will provoke “strong feelings,” and asked all to show respect to a community in mourning.

