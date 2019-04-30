Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US opposes giving Roger Stone full copy of Mueller report

April 30, 2019 11:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they oppose a request from Roger Stone to see an unredacted copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump, appeared in court Tuesday for a brief status conference. He was charged in Mueller’s investigation with lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

His attorneys want to be able to view the full report as they prepare for trial. Material relating to Stone’s case was blacked out in the report.

Jonathan Kravis, an assistant U.S. attorney, says the government has no obligation to provide the information Stone seeks. He says prosecutors have already given Stone significant information, including grand jury testimony and material that may be favorable to his defense.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A judge did not immediately rule.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.