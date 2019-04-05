Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US renews call on Russian personnel to leave Venezuela

April 5, 2019 8:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is renewing calls for Moscow to withdraw its military personnel from Venezuela, where they are helping prop up embattled President Nicolas Maduro (nee-koh-LAHS’ mah-DOO’-roh).

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that he’s seen no signs the Russian personnel were leaving and that Moscow’s involvement might “get worse before it gets better.”

The U.S. and several dozen other nations have recognized Venezuela’s opposition leader as interim president, while Russia and China have staunchly backed Maduro.

The Kremlin has rejected U.S. calls for Moscow to withdraw, saying U.S. troops are in many parts of the world and no one is telling America where it should or shouldn’t be.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
4|15 Cross Domain Technical Forum
4|16 2019 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1865: Abraham Lincoln dies from head shot wound

Get our daily newsletter.