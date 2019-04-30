Listen Live Sports

Va. state senator apologizes for run-in with Capitol Police

April 30, 2019 10:45 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia state senator who Capitol Police say berated an officer over a parking space is apologizing for her behavior.

Republican Sen. Amanda Chase released a statement Tuesday saying she was sorry for losing her temper during an encounter with a police officer last month.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch recently reported that Chase held up traffic and used profane language with a police officer when she was denied access to a secure parking area near the Capitol.

Chase said in her statement Tuesday that she wanted to use the secure parking area because she felt unsafe parking away from the Capitol. Chase also said the officer was rude and dismissive.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

