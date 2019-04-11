Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Van Hollen urging passage of education funding measure

April 11, 2019 5:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is scheduled to join Nevada Rep. Susie Lee to call for passage of a bill to promote public education funding.

They’ve scheduled a news conference on Thursday with the American Federation of Teachers, the National Education Association and other groups in Washington.

They’re calling for passage of the Keep Our PACT Act. It calls for the full funding of federal obligations of Title I and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Van Hollen’s bill and Lee’s measure come after statewide educator walkouts in some states in a call for more public school funding.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.