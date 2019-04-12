Listen Live Sports

Vice President Pence in Iowa to tour March flood damage

April 12, 2019 3:35 pm
 
< a min read
PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is touring areas in Iowa and Nebraska devastated during last month’s flooding.

Pence was joined by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst in touring an area around Pacific Junction, a community in southwest Iowa where floodwaters still prevent some residents from returning home more than three weeks after the flooding began.

Iowa officials have estimated the March flooding caused $1.6 billion in damage in the state. Pence last month toured areas swamped by floodwaters in Nebraska , where state officials estimate nearly $1.4 billion in damage and losses.

Democratic presidential candidate and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also was in southwest Iowa on Friday. He toured the flooded town of Hamburg.

