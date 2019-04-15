Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Victim didn’t have permit for large, flightless bird

April 15, 2019 8:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida breeder who was fatally attacked by a large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea did not have a permit to own the animal.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Karen Parker confirmed Monday that 75-year-old Marvin Hajos exercised an exemption in the agency’s captive wildlife rules. The attacked occurred Friday near Gainesville.

The Gainesville Sun reports that a permit is normally required to possess, sell or publicly exhibit cassowaries, but breeders are exempt from the rule.

Cassowaries are similar to emus and stand up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh up to 130 pounds (59 kilograms). The San Diego Zoo’s website calls them the world’s most dangerous bird with a four-inch (10-centimeter), dagger-like claw on each foot that can cut open people or predators.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|24 GSA, NTSB, HUD, DHS, FAA, Dept. of...
4|24 Acquisition Modernization & the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in free jump exercise

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established

Get our daily newsletter.