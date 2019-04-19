Listen Live Sports

Virginia House releases new website on 400th anniversary

April 19, 2019 7:38 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates has finished a new searchable website that has biographical sketches of every lawmaker who’s served in the body for over the past 400 years.

House Clerk G. Paul Nardo said Wednesday that the online database has posted information of the more than 9,700 men and women who’ve served since the House of Burgesses first met in 1619.

Past House members include George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

Nardo said he made the announcement on the 400th anniversary of George Yeardley assuming the position of deputy governor on April 18, 1619. The first legislative session convened in July of that year.

The state is planning several events this year to mark the start of the House of Burgesses in Jamestown, the New World’s first representative legislative assembly.

