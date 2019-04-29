Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Virginia launches PR campaign to tout education reforms

April 29, 2019 2:06 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a new public information campaign aimed at explaining recent changes in public education policy.

Northam launched a “Virginia is for Learners” website Monday to highlight the state’s effort at modernizing curriculum and helping students developing “real-world skills.”

Policy changes Virginia has enacted in recent years include fewer standardized tests, known as Standards of Learnings exams, and new high school graduation requirements that require work-based learning experiences.

Northam said the state wants to provide Virginians with more information on changes that have been made, why they were made, and what the state hopes to achieve with the changes.

