Virginia sheriff’s deputy injured in patrol car crash

April 15, 2019 6:09 pm
 
AMELIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a sheriff’s deputy has been injured in a car crash.

News outlets quote a state trooper’s preliminary investigation as saying that an Amelia County deputy sheriff was injured when he wrecked his patrol car. Police said Sunday that the deputy was taken to a hospital for serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say they are investigating the crash that happened Saturday night. They say the deputy was trying to turn around on a vehicle with emergency lights on when another car backed out of a driveway. The deputy had veered off the road to avoid hitting the vehicle and struck a guardrail and several trees.

