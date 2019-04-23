Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Watchdogs open 2nd ethics probe of top Interior officials

April 23, 2019 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Internal investigators at the Interior Department say they have launched another ethics probe involving top officials at the agency.

Tuesday’s announcement comes a week after news that the same watchdog office was investigating ethics allegations against the agency’s newly confirmed chief, David Bernhardt.

Spokeswoman Nancy DiPaolo of Interior’s Office of the Inspector General confirmed that an investigation had begun but declined comment on how many senior officials at the agency were now under ethics reviews.

The nonprofit Campaign Legal Center had asked for the latest probe, citing allegations that a half-dozen senior officials at the department were working on regulatory issues involving their former employers.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
5|2 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

2001: President George W. Bush forms commission on Social Security

Get our daily newsletter.