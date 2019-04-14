Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

White House: Congress not smart enough to assess Trump taxes

April 14, 2019 1:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A White House spokeswoman says lawmakers aren’t “smart enough” to assess President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders tells “Fox News Sunday” she doesn’t think House Democrats are equipped to examine the documents, which a key House committee is demanding under a 1920s law. The panel has given the IRS until April 23 to hand over six years’ worth of Trump’s personal and business filings.

Trump said again last week that he won’t release them because he is under audit, although the IRS says an audit doesn’t bar public release.

The president has also claimed the filings are too complex for people to understand.

Advertisement

According to Sanders, that includes lawmakers, whom she doesn’t trust to “look through the decades of success that the president has and determine anything.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors volunteer at a Virginia thrift store

Today in History

1975: President Ford says war is finished for America

Get our daily newsletter.