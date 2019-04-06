Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
White House statement hits Democratic candidates on Israel

April 6, 2019 2:45 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The White House is claiming the entire slate of Democratic presidential candidates has failed to adequately condemn anti-Semitism and consistently rejected the need to protect Israel.

The sweeping statement issued Saturday by White House spokesman Hogan Gidley comes after Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke compared the rhetoric used by President Donald Trump to describe immigrants to the rhetoric used in Nazi Germany.

O’Rourke made the comments during multiple campaign stops in Iowa on Thursday. The White House did not respond to a request for comment at the time.

Instead of directly addressing O’Rourke’s comments, the statement from Gidley sought to attack the Democratic party on the same day that Trump is scheduled to speak at the annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas.

