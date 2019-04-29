Listen Live Sports

White nationalists interrupt political book reading in DC

April 29, 2019 2:39 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Several self-declared white nationalists interrupted a political book reading in Washington, D.C., declared listeners would have white people trade their “homeland for handouts” and then peacefully left amid a chorus of boos.

The Washington Post reports about 10 men marched into the store Saturday while Jonathan M. Metzl discussed “Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment is Killing America’s Heartland.”

Metzl is the director of the Center for Medicine, Health, and Society at Vanderbilt University. His book discusses how some lower- and middle-class white Americans support politicians whose policies place those classes at greater risk of illness and death.

Store co-owner Bradley Graham says the unusual interruption is a sign of the times. Metzl says he had just mentioned Nazis when “the Nazis walked into the talk.”

