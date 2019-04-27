Listen Live Sports

Yemeni officials say bombing kills 7 family members

April 27, 2019 3:01 pm
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security officials say seven family members have been killed in a bombing in the country’s southern Dhale province.

The officials say the seven, including two women, are from one family and were killed Saturday in the district of Qataba.

The Houthi rebels say a suspected airstrike by a Saudi-led coalition hit the family vehicle, while officials from the internationally recognized government say Houthi shells killed the family.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war pitting the Iran-backed Houthis against the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, since March 2015.

The war has devastated impoverished Yemen, turning the Arab nation into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

