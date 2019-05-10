Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

$10M lawsuit filed over police beating of Michigan teen

May 15, 2019 10:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBION, Mich. (AP) — The family of a Michigan teenager who was struck by a police officer while handcuffed in a patrol car has filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Calhoun County, says the 13-year-old’s civil rights were violated during the November incident, which was recorded on police camera. The officer worked in Albion, about 95 miles (153 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The teen was arrested after police were called to his home for possible assaultive behavior. The lawsuit says he was punched after spitting at an officer.

The lawsuit says the boy has mental health problems and was experiencing an emotional crisis.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Albion says the officer was fired in February. A message seeking comment on the lawsuit was left with the Department of Public Safety.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1973: Televised Watergate hearings begin

Get our daily newsletter.