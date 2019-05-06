Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

2020 candidate Buttigieg makes hires in Iowa, New Hampshire

May 6, 2019 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) has hired four staffers in Iowa and three in New Hampshire as he works to build on the momentum his campaign has seen in recent weeks.

None of the Iowa hires has experience on a presidential, federal or statewide campaign there.

But the South Bend, Indiana, mayor got a late start in the 2020 race and there already was a large primary field of candidates. Much of the top talent in Iowa has signed on with other campaigns, leaving late entries such as Buttigieg with a smaller pool of strategists from which to choose.

The new hires fill a much-needed role because Buttigieg’s lack of staff in some early-voting states raised questions about his ability to harness the growing support he’s seen.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.