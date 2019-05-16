Listen Live Sports

2020 hopeful Bullock gets endorsed by Iowa attorney general

May 16, 2019 6:04 am
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is announcing he’s been endorsed in the 2020 Democratic presidential race by Iowa’s attorney general.

It makes him the first 2020 candidate to receive the endorsement of a statewide elected official in Iowa.

Attorney General Tom Miller says, “For 10 years since we first met, I have watched Governor Bullock proudly carry a progressive vision across every community in Montana, successfully take on the Koch Brothers and win, and prove that America is stronger when we unite together.”

Miller was one of the first Iowa elected officials to endorse Barack Obama in the 2008 Democratic presidential caucuses, and he is a longtime friend of the Montana governor’s.

The endorsement, announced Thursday, comes ahead of Bullock’s first visit to the state as an official candidate.

