The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
2nd Rhode Island town passes resolution to oppose gun bills

May 7, 2019 10:38 am
 
HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — A second Rhode Island town has declared itself a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary to oppose the governor’s push for stricter gun-control laws.

The Hopkinton Town Council passed a resolution Monday night. The Burrillville Town Council passed a similar resolution last month.

The towns say they won’t enforce new laws they feel infringe on their constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo wants a ban on guns in schools and a statewide ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The legislature is considering several gun-related proposals. Raimondo has said that if the stricter gun laws pass, she expects every single city and town to follow them, “period.”

Republican state Sen. Elaine Morgan asked the five towns in her district, including Hopkinton, to declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries.

