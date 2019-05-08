Listen Live Sports

8 charged in Canada over fake goods at mall cited by US

May 28, 2019 9:12 pm
 
MARKHAM, Ontario (AP) — Canadian authorities say eight people are facing charges following a police raid on a Toronto-area mall that U.S. officials have called a “notorious market'” for counterfeit luxury goods.

York Regional Constable Laura Nicolle said Tuesday that police noticed a spike in tips from the public following the release of a 2018 report from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on the sale of counterfeit products. The Pacific Mall in Markham, Ontario, was one of the shopping centers named in the report.

Police launched an investigation into several stores in April 2018.

The Pacific Mall is the largest Chinese shopping center in the Western world, and the U.S. report described it as “a well-known market for the sale of counterfeit and pirate goods.”

