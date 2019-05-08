Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

8 killed during police anti-crime operation in Rio slum

May 6, 2019 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police swept into the Mare shantytown in Rio de Janeiro for an anti-crime operation Monday, and eight people were killed, authorities said.

The civil police said there was no immediate information on the identities of those killed. Officials said details on what happened would be released later.

Police killings in Rio hit a record high in the first three months of 2019. Official statistics say police killed 434 people January through March, which was an 18% increase from 368 killed during the same period last year.

Rio de Janeiro state Gov. Wilson Witzel took office in January after campaigning on a promise to implement shoot-to-kill policing tactics. On Saturday, Witzel posted a video of himself in a helicopter flying with police officers aiming rifles at residential areas below.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.