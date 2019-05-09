9 states side with intersex Coloradan seeking US passport

DENVER (AP) — Nine state attorneys general are asking a federal appeals court to allow an intersex Colorado resident to get a passport listing the person’s gender as nonbinary instead of male or female.

The states filed a brief with the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver asking the justices to uphold a lower court ruling that said the State Department couldn’t deny a passport to Dana Zyymm.

Zymm wanted a passport marked “X” for gender, instead of “M” or “F.” The State Department refused, saying it would be hard to verify Zyymm’s identity and check Zyymm’s eligibility in government databases.

A U.S. district judge in Denver rejected that reasoning, and the State Department appealed.

States filing the brief are California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

