Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

ACLU sues Tennessee over criminalizing voter signup problems

May 9, 2019 1:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is facing another challenge of its new law that would fine and potentially jail voter registration workers who don’t follow new rules.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Campaign Legal Center and Fair Elections Center sued in federal court Thursday, representing the League of Women Voters of Tennessee and four other groups. Tennessee’s NAACP and others sued separately.

The law targeting paid groups takes effect in October. It is likely to make Tennessee the first state imposing fines for submitting too many incomplete registration forms.

It also outlaws paying registration workers based on quotas. It requires most groups to undergo state training and to ship completed forms within 10 days. Intentional violations are misdemeanors.

        Insight by Leidos: DHS, GSA and Justice Department address the future of network infrastructure capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The groups say the law violates First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. The secretary of state’s office declined to comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines in Alaska patrol during a simulated airfield seizure

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.