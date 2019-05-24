Listen Live Sports

Shanahan tells Naval Academy graduates to change status quo

May 24, 2019 11:39 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan says the new graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy should change the status quo and “set the standard on preventing sexual harassment and assault” among ranks.

The former Boeing executive delivered the commencement address Friday at the school in Annapolis. He also told graduates they should not be afraid of failure.

More than 1,000 midshipmen are graduating. Most will be commissioned as either Navy ensigns or second lieutenants in the Marines.

Shanahan served as the Pentagon’s No. 2 official since July 2017 until he was appointed the acting secretary in January. He took over after former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis resigned in December over policy differences with President Donald Trump.

Mattis will be recognized during the ceremony as an honorary member of the class.

