Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Activists occupy German pipeline in anti-Nord Stream protest

May 16, 2019 7:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Police say activists have occupied a building site in northern Germany to protest against the ongoing Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia.

The dpa news agency reported that protesters, whose motto is “Stop up Nord Stream 2” crawled Thursday into a section of the pipeline that had already been laid near the town of Wrangelsburg.

Police say they believe about five people are involved, and that they’re somewhere fairly deep in the pipeline.

Dpa reports they are staging the protest to highlight the effects of natural gas on the climate.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Nord Stream 2 will take natural gas under the Baltic directly from Russia to Germany. The so-called Eugal pipeline that the activists occupied will take the gas from the Baltic city of Greifswald to the Czech border.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.