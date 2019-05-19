Listen Live Sports

Afghan official: Roadside bomb kills 2 policemen

May 19, 2019 9:49 am
 
< a min read
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a gun battle between illegal armed groups has killed at least nine people in the northeastern Takhar province.

Jawad Hajri, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says seven others from the armed groups were also wounded in Saturday afternoon’s gun battle in Rustaq district.

Hajri added that one of the group leaders, who is on the police wanted list, was killed.

Separately, officials say a roadside bombing killed two police officers Saturday in the southern Helmand province.

Omar Zwak, the provincial governor’s spokesman, added that two other policemen were wounded in the attack in the Washer district.

No one immediately claimed the bombing.

Taliban insurgents are active in Helmand and control several districts in the province.

