Agency: Incomplete cross-border tunnel discovered in Nogales

May 31, 2019 3:49 pm
 
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents and Mexican federal police discovered an incomplete cross-border tunnel under a parking lot in Nogales.

The agency said Friday the tunnel spotted Wednesday was connected to a storm drain that runs into the United States from Mexico.

Border Patrol says the tunnel, as well as digging and cutting tools, was found during a sweep to help prevent illegal movement of contraband and people across the border.

The agency said the tunnel extended 12 feet (4 meters) into the United States and 5 feet (1.5 meters) into Mexico.

The agency said no immediate arrest was made and authorities will secure the tunnel.

