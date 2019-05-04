Listen Live Sports

Alabama police officer killed in shooting, wife charged

May 4, 2019
 
GARDENDALE, Ala. (AP) — The wife of an Alabama police officer has been charged in his shooting death at an apartment complex in Gardendale.

Gardendale police say the homicide happened Thursday at Woodbrook Apartments. Al.com reports Gardendale Police Chief Mike Walker released few details. He described the shooting as “domestic in nature.” No motive or other details were provided.

Authorities later identified the officer as 42-year-old Andrew Kimbrel, who had served the Vestavia Hills police department since October 2002. During that time he worked as patrol officer, school resource officer and evidence technician.

In a statement, Gardendale Police said 43-year-old Stephanie Keller, Kimbrel’s wife since 2017, was charged Friday with murder and is being held on $100,000 bond. It was unknown if she is represented by an attorney who could comment.

